'Damas Jewelry Exhibition' Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

'Damas Jewelry Exhibition' inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The office bearers and executive committee members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (SCCI) attended the inauguration ceremony of the "Damas Jewelry Exhibition",

which was inaugurated by SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq.

The event displayed a stunning collection of jewelry, showcasing remarkable craftsmanship

and innovation within the jewelry sector.

The exhibition is being held at the Services Officer Mess (SOM), Living Dreams Marquee, Sialkot,

from January 23 to 27 from 11:00am to 10:00pm.

