Damdama coffee shop project helpful in promotion of tourism, says Sec Sports Punjab

Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that 'Damdama Coffee shop' project at Fort Qasim Bagh would be proved helpful in promotion of tourism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that 'Damdama Coffee shop' project at Fort Qasim Bagh would be proved helpful in promotion of tourism.

Secretary Sports Punjab expressed these views during his visit to the city and presiding over high level meeting at Commissioner office here on Saturday.

He assured that all ongoing sports and tourism schemes across Multan division would be completed timely.

Secretary Sports Punjab directed restoration of Fort Qasim Bagh stadium at the earliest.

Ehsan Bhutta also gave deadline to sports officials for completing the sports complex district ground by November 15 and mini sports complex Multan by December - 31.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood� said that sports� and tourism departments would work to promote sports and tourism in Multan division.

He said that restoration of Fort Qasim Bagh food street was our top priority.

He said that they were striving for promotion of tourism according per vision of Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The family restaurant was being built at top floor of Damdama.

The Multan City would be hub of tourism in upcoming days.

The full recreational opportunities would be provided to tourists in city of Saints.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum and SDO archeology gave briefing to Secretary Sports Punjab.

APP /sak