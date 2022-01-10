Dammar held open court for solving problems of remote areas

Provincial Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dammar held an open court (Khuli Kehchari) at the Finance Office Civil Secretariat in Quetta on Monday to address problems of remote areas including Harnai and Ziarat

The Finance Minister met hundreds of people one by one in the open forum and listened their problems.

He also issued immediate instructions to the concerned officers to solve the problems of the people.

He announced that he was known as public leader and all efforts would be taken for the solution of the problems of the people. Delay in the solution of the problems of the people is not tolerated, he warned.

He said he would take all possible measures to provide maximum facilities to people at their doorsteps.

In past, he said that no one had taken interest of solving of the problems of people and, today, he is advocating people's stance.