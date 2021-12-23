UrduPoint.com

Dams Can Overcome Problem Of Irrigation: DC Kalat Badini

Deputy Commissioner Kalat Capt. (Retd) Meharullah Badini Thursday said the construction of dams would not only increase the ground water level but would also overcome the problem of irrigation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Capt. (Retd) Meharullah Badini Thursday said the construction of dams would not only increase the ground water level but would also overcome the problem of irrigation.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on ongoing projects of PHE department.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Langu and Assistant Commissioner Munguchar Khaliqabad, Bahram Saleem Baloch.

Executive Engineer, PHE Kalat Suhail Ahmed briefed the Deputy Commissioner about construction work of 10 km long Panzai Dam Johan in Kalat district.

It is in final stages at present and its completion would enable supply of 0.5 million gallons of drinking water to the people on daily basis, he said adding that the construction of this dam would solve the long standing problem of water supply in Munguchar and Khaliqabad area.

The DC was also informed about other construction of dams included in PSDP in different areas of Kalat.

Addressing the meeting, the DC Mehrullah Badeni said the irrigation problems could be overcome by providing clean drinking water to the people and ensuring operation of filtration plants in the district.

There is a need to maintain the water level by constructing dams, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Capt, (Retd) Mehrullah Badini further said that work on all ongoing projects should be expedited so that immediate relief could be provided to the people in the areas.

Earlier, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kalat in which he was briefed in detail about law and order situation in the district.

