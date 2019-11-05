Dams Committee discusses Mohmand, Diamer-Basha Dams implementation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA)/Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various matters relating to land acquisition and resettlement, procurement and financing of both projects.

ICDBMD Sub Committees on Land Acquisition, Finance and Procurement for Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams made their presentations on the respective issues during the meeting, according to WAPDA spokesman here Tuesday.

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Senior Member board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Secretary Board of Revenue, Deputy Secretary (Budget) Finance Division, Deputy Secretary (Finance), Advisor (Development Budget) Ministry of Planning, Senior Joint Secretary (EAD), Joint Secretary (Water) Ministry of Water Resources, Deputy Secretary PM Office, Commissioner Hazara Division, Commissioner Diamer Astore Division, Deputy Commissioners Mohmand, Bajaur, Charsadda, Upper Kohistan and Chilas, Public Procurement Regularity Authority (PPRA) representative, Member (Finance) WAPDA, Advisor (Projects) WAPDA, GM (Land Acquisition and Resettlement) WAPDA, GM (Diamer Basha Dam Project), GM/PD (Mohmand Dam), GM (Finance ) Power and others attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman said that WAPDA was committed to constructing Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams as early as possible. Expressing satisfaction over the pace of development on Mohmand Dam, he said that construction activities on the project had gained momentum in the wake of its ground breaking by the Prime Minister in May this year.

He said that evaluation of proposal for consultancy services as well as bids for award of Diamer Basha Dam civil works were at an advanced stage. Following award of consultancy services and civil works, construction on Diamer Basha Dam was likely to start in next three to four months. While thanking the ICDBMD for the support, the Chairman said that the Dams Committee had been tremendously contributing towards implementation of the vital projects of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams.

Later, the Sub Committee on Land Acquisition for Mohmand Dam briefed the meeting that the priority land for the project had already been acquired, while the process for acquisition of remaining land, being made in a phased manner, was expected to be completed in couple of months.

The Sub Committee on Land Acquisition for Diamer Basha Dam apprised the meeting that more than 32,000 acres of land for the Project had been acquired so far. The meeting was further briefed that confidence building measures (CBMs) worth Rs 14 billion as social and environmental safeguard were being implemented for health, education, energy and infrastructure development in the project area. The Sub Committee on Procurement made a detailed deliberation about the Procurement processes for Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams, while the Sub Committee on Finance informed the meeting of the financial models for both projects with lesser reliance on public exchequer and more focus on alternate financing strategies including indigenous resources and commercial financing.