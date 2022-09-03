UrduPoint.com

Dams Vital To Address Flood Challenges, Irrigate Crops: Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Dams vital to address flood challenges, irrigate crops: Imran Khan

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Imran Khan said on Saturday that dams were vital to address challenges of floods

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Imran Khan said on Saturday that dams were vital to address challenges of floods.

The water storage capacity could also help irrigate crops. Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Imran Khan said this during his visit at flood hit areas in Rajanpur."The current flood is test for us and we need a better strategy to deal with this challenge", Khan said adding "Morang and Sawar dams in hill torrents are very much important to avoid floods' damages in future". Imran Khan also directed local party representatives to keep in contact with the affectees.

Imran Khan assured the flood affectees that they would be given full compensation against their losses.

The chairman maintained the money deposited in the relief funds, would be spent on the rehabilitation of the affectees. Earlier, he visited flood hit areas and expressed sympathy with the affectees. On this occasion, Provincial ministers Mohsin Khan Leghari, Sardar Husnain Bahadar, Aon Abbas Bappy, Sardar Nasarullah Khan Daraishak, Farooq Aman Ullah, Sardar Owais Daraishak, former CM Usman Buzdar and many others were also present.

