UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dams Vital To Meet Challenges Of Water Shortage, Power Needs: PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Dams vital to meet challenges of water shortage, power needs: PM

DASU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the construction of water reservoirs in the country was vital to meet the impending challenges of water shortage and power generation.

In his interaction with the workers including foreign engineers during his visit to the construction site of Dasu Dam, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of ongoing work and lauded their efforts towards completion of project.

The prime minister said completion of Dasu Dam would ensure cheap and clean electricity and would ease the burden on consumers.

Imran Khan said the project would usher in a new era of socioeconomic development in the country.

The Phase I of Dasu Dam will complete in 2025 and start supplying 2160MW to the national grid.

After the completion of Phase II in 2029, the capacity of the dam will be increased to 4320MW.

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of power sector reform and better use of the country's water resources, the work at the Dasu Dam has been enhanced.

The purchase of land for the dam has been finalized and the construction of dam is continuing in compliance with the SOPs despite the coronavirus situation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Water Visit Dam SITE Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom near Turb ..

27 minutes ago

Breaking stereotypes: 21-year old man gets married ..

44 minutes ago

Vietnam reports record high daily new COVID-19 cas ..

1 hour ago

European stocks nudge lower at open

1 hour ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges financing, debt rel ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records lowest positivity ratio since Jun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.