Dance and music performances by Sri Lankan artists in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka Karachi Pakistan collaborated to organize a dance and musical Program “Kanya (poetry in Motion)” at Auditorium I.

The event was attended by a huge number of spectators, including the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah and the Consul General of Sri Lanka Jagath Abeywarna.

On this occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that all the Sri Lankan artists performed excellently and brought pride to their country. He expressed his happiness over the presence of Sri Lankan people and emphasized the continuation of cultural promotion between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Consul General of Sri Lanka Jagath Abeywarna acknowledged the consistent support of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in promoting Sri Lankan culture in Pakistan and praised the dedicated work of President Muhammad Ahmed Shah in the field of arts and culture.

He announced plans for more programs in Karachi soon. Chandana Wickramasinghe expressed gratitude to the Arts Council Karachi for providing an opportunity to perform on their platform. He felt proud to present Sri Lankan culture and congratulated all the artists for their excellent performances. In the program, Sri Lankan artists delivered outstanding performances on "Janagi Malaya," "Ukusa," "Hoiya Hoiya," and "Rathnadeepa."

The Chandana Wickramasinghe Dancers Guild showcased remarkable dances titled "Laila me Laila," "Heritage of Sri Lanka," "Traditional Devadasi," and "Riddham Rata," and performed drums on "Thammattam," which was highly appreciated by the audience. Sri Lankan singer Sonal Prabhashitha received great applause for singing the Pakistani songs "Pasoori" and "Kanayari."

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented a shield to Chandana Wickramasinghe and flowers to the singers.