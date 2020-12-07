Dance classes to commence from December 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Ajoka Theater Pakistan will start a course titled "Dance first Think Later" for those interested in traditional and classical dance from December 11.

Students will be trained in body conditioning, basic technique and expressions of traditional Bhangra, contemporary hiphop, classical kathak and Zumba. According to an official, renowned dance artist Luke Kelvin, a performer par excellence who has performed all over the world and is well versed in Dance styles, will be teaching in dance classes.

He said that it would be a three-months long course and classes will be held on every Saturday and Sunday.

He said that "whether your goal is to become Pakistan's next great dancer, achieve that beach body you have always dreamed off or to simply pull of the best wedding performance of the season".He said that Dance is not only an intimate means of self-expression, but scientifically has now been established as one of the most effective means of attaining a healthy body and mind.Strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing, use face masks and hand sanitisers,he stated.