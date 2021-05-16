UrduPoint.com
Dance Party Organizer Including 19 Persons Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Dance party organizer including 19 persons arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :As many as 19 persons including an organizer of a dance party in a farmhouse were arrested, claimed Malir Police on Sunday.

Arrested include 7 women also, according to spokesperson for Malir Police.

The police seized sheesha/huqqa, tobacco and other items from the farmhouse located in Gadap. Arrested persons violated the coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

Police also sealed the farmhouse and registered case no. 219/2021 against the arrested persons.

