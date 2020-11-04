Dancers, sound system operators arrested as police raid marriage party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Muzaffrgarh police raided a marriage party and arrested dancers, organizers and sound system operators on violation of sound system (Regulation) Act 2015 at Rohilanwali on Wednesday.

On complaints and information received from the people, the PS Rohillanwali SHO raided the marriage party where he found the sound system playing songs loudly.

Police arrested the marriage organizers, sound system operators and dancers. Sound system was also taken in possession, a police official said and added that no one would be allowed to cause disturbance for neighbours.