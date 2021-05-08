UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danger Of COVID Is Higher Than Ever: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Danger of COVID is higher than ever: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday once again warned the nation to be careful during Eid holidays the danger of the COVID pandemic was higher than ever.

"The need for caution is clear. The danger is higher than ever and knocking at our doors," he said in a series of his tweets.

He stressed the need to get united in response to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government and achieve once again what "we achieved in the first wave, for which we received global praise".

"Inshallah we will do it again, together," he added.

Asad Umar who is also chief of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the government realized that the mobility restrictions put into place from today till the 16th of May were going to cause inconvenience.

"These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus," he added.

He said the unfortunate catastrophe unfolding in India had grabbed global headlines.

"Yesterday there were more than 4 lakh cases in India with 4,194 deaths." The minister noted that hospital systems have been overwhelmed and oxygen supply run out in many places in India.

Similarly, eh said Iran saw a sharp increase in cases in the same time period with active cases growing two and a half fold and daily deaths exceeding 400 in a day in a country with population less than half of Pakistan.

Even a small country like Nepal saw an exponential rise in cases going up above 7000 daily.

Asad said deaths also rose sharply.

"You can see the entire region is exploding with cases and deaths, in the latest Covid wave. We have alhamdullillah been spared the worst by timely decisions," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asad Umar Iran Holidays Same Nepal May From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.