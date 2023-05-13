Dangerous dacoit held in injured condition in Khanewal

Khanewal police claimed to have arrested dangerous dacoits in injured condition after an exchange of fire, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Khanewal police claimed to have arrested dangerous dacoits in injured condition after an exchange of fire, here on Saturday.

According to Sadar Police Kabirwala, police took prompt action after receiving a call at 15-Helpline about dacoits committing a crime at Hajipur.

SHO Ray Nazakat along with a police team rushed to the site to arrest the dacoits.

The dacoits opened fire at the police team and the team also retaliated.

During the exchange of firing, the police team succeeded to arrest a dacoit identified as Ghulam Shabbir son of Rajab Ali, a resident of Nizampur. However, his accomplices managed to escape.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the other dacoits.