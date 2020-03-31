Dangerous Dacoit Held In Muzaffargarh
Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:17 PM
Local police claimed to have arrested dangerous dacoit from district DG Khan during a special raid, here on Tuesday
According to Muzaffargarh police sources, a dangerous dacoit and abscounder namely Aabid Lashari was wanted in many incidents of dacoity. Working on tip-off, Sanawan police raided in DG Khan and arrested the dacoit.