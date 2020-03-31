UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dangerous Dacoit Held In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:17 PM

Dangerous dacoit held in Muzaffargarh

Local police claimed to have arrested dangerous dacoit from district DG Khan during a special raid, here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested dangerous dacoit from district DG Khan during a special raid, here on Tuesday.

According to Muzaffargarh police sources, a dangerous dacoit and abscounder namely Aabid Lashari was wanted in many incidents of dacoity. Working on tip-off, Sanawan police raided in DG Khan and arrested the dacoit.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Jang group publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passes awa ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in 24 H ..

51 seconds ago

No shortage of wheat flour in Attock: DFD

56 seconds ago

Al Ramz expands role as market maker in Nasdaq Dub ..

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$21.66 a barrel ..

18 minutes ago

Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.