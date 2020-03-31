Dangerous dacoit held in Muzaffargarh

Local police claimed to have arrested dangerous dacoit from district DG Khan during a special raid, here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested dangerous dacoit from district DG Khan during a special raid, here on Tuesday.

According to Muzaffargarh police sources, a dangerous dacoit and abscounder namely Aabid Lashari was wanted in many incidents of dacoity. Working on tip-off, Sanawan police raided in DG Khan and arrested the dacoit.