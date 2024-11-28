Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

The police in Muzaffargarh on Thursday arrested a dangerous gang involved in theft, robbery and extortion and recovered 52 lakh rupees in stolen cash

MUZAFFARGARGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The police in Muzaffargarh on Thursday arrested a dangerous gang involved in theft, robbery and extortion and recovered 52 lakh rupees in stolen cash.

According to the police spokesperson, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rangpur Police Station, Hasnain Raza and his team carried out the operation.

They arrested the accused including Mukhtiar alias Mukha and the Amrana gang members.

The police recovered 4,810,000 rupees from the Mukha gang members, Nawaz Jer, Khizzer Abbas and Mukhtiar alias Mukha.

Additionally, they recovered 310,000 rupees from the Amrana gang member, Muhammad Amir.

The stolen cash has been returned to the original owners.

The police also seized 7 dangerous illegal weapons from the possession of the arrested criminals. Furthermore, the police have arrested and imprisoned the dangerous 'A' category robbers.

