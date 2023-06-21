UrduPoint.com

Dangerous Wires To Be Removed Shortly From Downtown Areas: Tahsin Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Dangerous wires to be removed shortly from downtown areas: Tahsin Awan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan said that dangerous electricity wires would be removed shortly from downtown area of the city.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that traders and businessmen were playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy. Therefore, their electricity related issued would be resolved on top priority basis.

He said that some traders complained about dangerous wires which were hanging in eight bazaars around Clock Tower and requested for their immediate removal.

He said that FESCO started work on this project with an estimated cost of Rs.14 million so that the hanging dangerous electricity wires could be removed from city areas as early as possible.

In this connection, services of a firm were also hired and it started survey of the area, he said and added that this project would be executed on war-footing so that 8 bazaars around Clock Tower could be transformed as a safe trade and commercial hub.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Hub From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

1 hour ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

2 hours ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

3 hours ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.