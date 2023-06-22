UrduPoint.com

Dangerous Wires To Be Removed Shortly From Downtown Areas: Tahsin Awan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 02:51 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan said that dangerous electricity wires would be removed shortly from downtown area of the city.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that traders and businessmen were playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy. Therefore, their electricity related issued would be resolved on top priority basis.

He said that some traders complained about dangerous wires which were hanging in eight bazaars around Clock Tower and requested for their immediate removal.

He said that FESCO started work on this project with an estimated cost of Rs.14 million so that the hanging dangerous electricity wires could be removed from city areas as early as possible.

In this connection, services of a firm were also hired and it started survey of the area, he said and added that this project would be executed on war-footing so that 8 bazaars around Clock Tower could be transformed as a safe trade and commercial hub.

