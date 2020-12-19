UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dangling Electric Wires; A Life Threat

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Dangling electric wires; a life threat

The uncovered electric wires hanging from poles in streets and roads particularly in congested localities have emerged a major safety concern for traders, pedestrian and residents in several parts of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The uncovered electric wires hanging from poles in streets and roads particularly in congested localities have emerged a major safety concern for traders, pedestrian and residents in several parts of the city.

Residents have expressed grave concern on the hanging wire in the area and requested officials of concerned departments to take appropriate steps for securing lives of people.

Talking to APP, residents complained that at various places, wire joints were also lying uncovered terming them an open invitation for any untoward incident.

Tariq Abbasi, a resident of Range road said a few days ago, driver of a dumper electrocuted on main road due to these low lying electric wires.

Another resident Asif Qureshi said at most places, transformers were uncovered with hanging wires. "Many times sparks occur which can be dangerous for passersby", he added.

A shopkeeper Raza Hussain of Raja bazaar complained that they did folding and wrapping of wires themselves putting their lives at stake to keep children and passerby safe.

"We are fed up of seeing hanging wires on the road. Wires of telephone to internet and electric cables can cause accident any day, specially in rain," said Kamran Abbasi resident of Tench Bhatta.

Expressing serious concern, a resident of the Ariya Mohalla said there should be a strong law against illegal hanging wires in public places.

"Though kite flying is officially banned but still people enjoy it during season and these hanging wire may multiplying accident risk in the area," another resident Asim Shah said.

Residents said they had lodged many complaints in this regard but in vain.

They urged the authorities concerned to pay heed to their grievances and consideringgravity of the issue, immediate action should be taken.

They also urged to upgrade transmission system of the area making it safe for people.

Related Topics

Accident Internet Driver Road May From

Recent Stories

Police arrest 6 accused, recover 30 liquor bottles ..

12 seconds ago

Chinese, Russian digital media urged to bolster ti ..

13 seconds ago

Rehabilitation work on China Creek Bridge in full ..

16 seconds ago

Capital Smart City deceiving public through illega ..

18 seconds ago

Death Toll From Blast in Somalia's Galkayo Rises t ..

21 minutes ago

Cabinet Standing Committee approves development pr ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.