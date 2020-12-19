Dangling electric wires; a life threat

The uncovered electric wires hanging from poles in streets and roads particularly in congested localities have emerged a major safety concern for traders, pedestrian and residents in several parts of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The uncovered electric wires hanging from poles in streets and roads particularly in congested localities have emerged a major safety concern for traders, pedestrian and residents in several parts of the city.

Residents have expressed grave concern on the hanging wire in the area and requested officials of concerned departments to take appropriate steps for securing lives of people.

Talking to APP, residents complained that at various places, wire joints were also lying uncovered terming them an open invitation for any untoward incident.

Tariq Abbasi, a resident of Range road said a few days ago, driver of a dumper electrocuted on main road due to these low lying electric wires.

Another resident Asif Qureshi said at most places, transformers were uncovered with hanging wires. "Many times sparks occur which can be dangerous for passersby", he added.

A shopkeeper Raza Hussain of Raja bazaar complained that they did folding and wrapping of wires themselves putting their lives at stake to keep children and passerby safe.

"We are fed up of seeing hanging wires on the road. Wires of telephone to internet and electric cables can cause accident any day, specially in rain," said Kamran Abbasi resident of Tench Bhatta.

Expressing serious concern, a resident of the Ariya Mohalla said there should be a strong law against illegal hanging wires in public places.

"Though kite flying is officially banned but still people enjoy it during season and these hanging wire may multiplying accident risk in the area," another resident Asim Shah said.

Residents said they had lodged many complaints in this regard but in vain.

They urged the authorities concerned to pay heed to their grievances and consideringgravity of the issue, immediate action should be taken.

They also urged to upgrade transmission system of the area making it safe for people.