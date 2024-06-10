Dangue Larwae Reports 250 Locations In ICT Last Week
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a meeting regarding dengue measures in the Federal capital, in which officials reported finding dengue larvae at 250 locations across the city last week.
The DC emphasized that controlling the spread of dengue required active participation from residents, said the ICT Administration’s Spokesman.
The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing initiatives and campaigns aimed at eradicating the larvae.
During the meeting, the officials briefed the DC that not a single case of dengue was reported in the city last week.
The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of community involvement in keeping homes and surroundings clean to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.
The health department also urged all citizens to play their part in this public health effort.
The district administration was taking various measures, but they highlighted that these steps would only be effective with the support and cooperation of the public, the spokesman added.
