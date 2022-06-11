UrduPoint.com

Dania Shah Becomes Top Trend As People Criticize Her

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Some are criticizing Dania Shah over death of Aamir Liaqat Hussain and others are demanding action against her.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) Dania Shah with hastag has become top trend as the social media users are criticizing her and holding her responsible for death of Aamir Liaqat Hussain.

After the death of Aamir Liaqat Hussain, the mother of Dania Shah said that her daughter was the wife of Aamir as divorce did not happen between them.

She said almost a week ago, Aamir contacted them for reconciliation.

Some users have demanded FIA to take action against her for allegedly sharing the personal videos of Aamir Liaqat Hussain.

The others are saying that men and women should should their life partners very carefully, so they could live respectably.

Many believe that Aamir Liaqat Hussain was a carrying man who took care of his wives even after his death as he shared properties and wealth with them.

On Friday evening, Aamir Liaqat Hussain was laid to rest in graveyard of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (r.a).

