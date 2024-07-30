Dania Shah, Widow Of Dr. Aamir Liaquat, Marries Again
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 12:43 PM
Dania Shah describes Shehzad's marriage proposal as timely and says that after careful consideration, she decided to marry him.
LODHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) Dania Shah, the widow of the late television host Dr. Aamir Liaquat, has confirmed her second marriage. In a recent video statement, Shah revealed that she married Shehzad a few months ago.
In the video, Dania Shah explained that she had been facing significant personal challenges and needed a supportive partner. She described Shehzad's marriage proposal as timely and stated that, after careful consideration, she decided to marry him.
Another video has emerged showing Dania Shah’s new husband, Shehzad, introducing her to friends on the road.
In this video, Shehzad addressed those who might question the authenticity of their marriage, clarifying that they had been married for 2-4 months.
Previously, Dania Shah was arrested in 2022 in Lodhran on charges of creating and circulating an inappropriate video of Dr. Aamir Liaquat. She was later transferred to Karachi, and after several months, a court issued an order for her release.
