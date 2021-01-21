UrduPoint.com
Daniel Pearl Case Adjourned With Directives To Sind Govt.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Daniel Pearl case adjourned with directives to Sind Govt.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned Daniel Perl murder case till January 27 and directed the Sindh government to facilitate counsel of accused Umer Ahmed Sheikh for holding a meeting with his client.

A three member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the appeal of Sindh government in Daniel Perl case.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for the accused, Mehmood Sheikh argued that it was necessary to give the reasons for delay in registration of first information report (FIR) in any case.

The FIR for the kidnapping of Daniel Perl was registered twelve days later but no reasons were presented for delay in registration of case.

He said that all accused had been kept in custody illegally in this case. Justice Yahya Afridi asked that the allegations were levelled in national newspapers against Umer Sheikh for having connection with terrorist organization.

The lawyer said that he could give arguments on it after consulting his client.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood questioned that how the accused Umer Sheikh got a mobile phone in jail.

The lawyer contended that how this was possible for a prisoner to make a threatening call to the president from jail.

The lawyer of accused Suleman Saqib said that his client purchased cameras, scanners and printers along with Fahad Naseem.

Justice Afridi asked that whether any witness had given statement against Suleman Saqib, to this the lawyer said that no one had mentioned his client in his statement. The prosecution was fabricating case against his client, he said.

The lawyer argued that this case did not fall under the law of Anti Terrorism Act (ACT) in the line of top court's directives.

Additional Prosecutor General Sindh argued that Fahad Naseem was a computer operator who sent email about Daniel Perl. The taxi driver who was mentioned in case had no connection with police, he said.

