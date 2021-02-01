UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daniel Pearl Case: SC Extends Accused's Detention, Seeks Federation's Reply By Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:42 PM

Daniel Pearl case: SC extends accused's detention, seeks federation's reply by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim detention order for one day of the accused involved in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim detention order for one day of the accused involved in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the review petition filed by the Sindh government. On January 28, the apex court through a 2-1 majority decision had acquitted all the four accused involved in the murder case of Daniel Pearl over lack of evidence.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan appeared before the bench and prayed the court to void the Sindh High Court's order regarding release of accused.

He said the SHC issued verdict without hearing pleas of the Federal government which was necessary in such cases.

The attorney general said the SHC did not issue a notice to the federation in the main murder case.

The court rejected the Attorney General's request to suspend SHC's order to release the accused.

"Let's hear the government's position till tomorrow," the SC said. "The government An assistant counsel informed the court that Omar Ahmed Sheikh's lawyer Mahmood A Sheikh was ill.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case for a week.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said that the case could not be adjourned for a week.

The court extended the interim order of detention of the accused by one day and sought the record of the case from the Sindh High Court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday (Tomorrow).

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court Sajjad Ali January All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

1 minute ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

3 minutes ago

Jamshaid Dasti to inaugurate free bus service for ..

18 seconds ago

Cantt authorities directed to renovate footpaths, ..

19 seconds ago

11 killed, 1,035 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

21 seconds ago

Famous music director M Ashraf remembered

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.