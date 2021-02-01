The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim detention order for one day of the accused involved in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim detention order for one day of the accused involved in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the review petition filed by the Sindh government. On January 28, the apex court through a 2-1 majority decision had acquitted all the four accused involved in the murder case of Daniel Pearl over lack of evidence.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan appeared before the bench and prayed the court to void the Sindh High Court's order regarding release of accused.

He said the SHC issued verdict without hearing pleas of the Federal government which was necessary in such cases.

The attorney general said the SHC did not issue a notice to the federation in the main murder case.

The court rejected the Attorney General's request to suspend SHC's order to release the accused.

"Let's hear the government's position till tomorrow," the SC said. "The government An assistant counsel informed the court that Omar Ahmed Sheikh's lawyer Mahmood A Sheikh was ill.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case for a week.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said that the case could not be adjourned for a week.

The court extended the interim order of detention of the accused by one day and sought the record of the case from the Sindh High Court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday (Tomorrow).