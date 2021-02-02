Daniel Pearl Case: SC orders to remove main suspect from jail to barrack

(@fidahassanain)

The top court, however, has extended detention of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh for one another day while hearing review petition of Sindh government challenging order of his release in American journalist Daniel Pearl's murder case.

The SC passed this order on a plea seeking immediate release of accused in Daniel Pearl case.

The court also ordered to keep him at the government’s rest house.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General for Pakistan told the court that Ahmed Omar Sheikh was not a common criminal but was the mastermind of terrorists.

At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial who was heading the three-member bench asked about proof of allegation while Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked about the action that was taken from the past 18 years on these terrorism charges.

The SC extended detention of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh for a day while hearing review petition of the Sindh government against order of his immediate release in the case.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Pakistan foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had first telephonic conversation and they discussed bilateral relations including Daniel Pearl Case.

Mr. Blinken urged Pakistan to ensure justice in Daniel Pearl case.

The Sindh government had moved review petition before the Supreme Court before the telephonic conversation between Antony J. Blinken and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered to release Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh immediately and upheld the decision of Sindh High Court in Daniel Pearl murder case.

During the proceedings on Monday, Sheikh's lawyer said that Sheikh was innocent and those involved in the murder of Daniel Pearl had been released. “The wrong man was caught under American pressure. Sheikh passed a law degree from the UK. If he hadn't been in jail, he would have been a better lawyer than me,” the counsel of the suspect told the top court.

At this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked: “Tell us, when did detention order of Omar Sheikh end?,”. To which, the counsel said that detention order of Sheikh expired on Dec 1, 2020.

Attorney General for Pakistan also said that federation should also be issued notice.

“There will be serious consequences if decision to release Omar Sheikh is not suspended,” said the AGP.

At this, Justice Shah while addressing AGP observed that he was not a party in the case.

“We have fixed this case to hear Sheikh’s lawyer,” Justice Shah observed.

During the proceedings, Justice Bandial questioned as to why a citizen was detained.

The court directed the attorney-general for a record of the order sheet to review whether or not to issue a notice to federation. The AGP told the court that no notice had been issued to the federation in the case.