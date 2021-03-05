Daniel Pearl case: SC to hear appeals challenging acquittal of Ahmed Omar Shaikh

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the appeals challenging acquittal of accused Ahmed Omar Shaikh in Daniel Pearl murder case.

Following the previous orders, the jail authorities shifted the accuased from jail to a state guest house. However, the Federal and Sindh governments both moved appeals against his acquittal.

On Feb 2, 2021, the top court had turned down a review petition seeking suspension of the Sindh High Court’s acquittal verdict in Daniel Pearl murder case.

The Supreme Court led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had ordered while turning the petition to immediately remove main accused Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others from the death cell of the jail.

Earlier on April 2, 2020, Sindh High Court (SHC) had allowed appeals of four convicts including British national Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh, co-accused Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil against decision of a trial court in murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Subsequently, the Sindh government filed an appeal in the SC challenging their acquittal.

Daniel Pearl, the 38-year old South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was working on story in 2002 when he was abducted in Karachi and murdered.