UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daniel Pearl Murder Verdict In Pakistan Court 'Affront To Terror Victims' - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Daniel Pearl Murder Verdict in Pakistan Court 'Affront to Terror Victims' - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A Pakistan court's decision to overturn three convictions on the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl and to commute the death sentence of his killer are an outrage to victims of terrorist attacks everywhere, a senior US State Department official said.

"The overturning of the convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere. We welcome Pakistan's decision to appeal the verdict," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells via Twitter on Thursday.

"We welcome Pakistan's decision to appeal the verdict."

Wells added Those responsible for Pearl's kidnapping and murder still had to face the full measure of justice.

Earlier on Thursday, a Pakistani court commuted the death sentence of Omar Saeed Sheikh who was convicted of killing Pearl.

Sheikh's sentence has been reduced to seven years of imprisonment while the court acquitted the three other co-accused in the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Terrorist Kidnapping Twitter Alice Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

17 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

17 minutes ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

1 hour ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.