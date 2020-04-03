Daniel Pearl Murder Verdict in Pakistan Court 'Affront to Terror Victims' - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A Pakistan court's decision to overturn three convictions on the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl and to commute the death sentence of his killer are an outrage to victims of terrorist attacks everywhere, a senior US State Department official said.

"The overturning of the convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere. We welcome Pakistan's decision to appeal the verdict," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells via Twitter on Thursday.

Wells added Those responsible for Pearl's kidnapping and murder still had to face the full measure of justice.

Earlier on Thursday, a Pakistani court commuted the death sentence of Omar Saeed Sheikh who was convicted of killing Pearl.

Sheikh's sentence has been reduced to seven years of imprisonment while the court acquitted the three other co-accused in the case.