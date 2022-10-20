UrduPoint.com

Danish Ambassador Meets Chairman NEPRA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Danish ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf along-with Director Global Cooperation, Danish Energy Agency, Ulrik Eversbusch paid a visit to Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Tauseef H. Farooqi here Thursday.

They discussed the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) and other areas of mutual cooperation for induction of affordable, reliable and sustainable energy in the system, said a press release.

The Chairman NEPRA appreciated the cooperation extended by the Danish team and ensured a healthy collaboration for future to bring improvement in the power sector of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

