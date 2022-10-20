Danish ambassador meets Chairman NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Danish ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf along-with Director Global Cooperation, Danish Energy Agency, Ulrik Eversbusch paid a visit to Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Tauseef H. Farooqi here Thursday.

They discussed the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) and other areas of mutual cooperation for induction of affordable, reliable and sustainable energy in the system, said a press release.

The Chairman NEPRA appreciated the cooperation extended by the Danish team and ensured a healthy collaboration for future to bring improvement in the power sector of Pakistan.