ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, on Monday welcomed senior officials from Maersk Line, the Danish shipping giant, in a key meeting ahead of the Danish Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh emphasized Pakistan's readiness to collaborate with Maersk Line, which has committed to a landmark investment of USD 2 billion in the country's maritime sector.

Qaiser Ahmed described this investment as a significant achievement for Pakistan’s shipping and logistics industry, underscoring the potential for long-term economic benefits from enhanced cooperation.

The officials of Maersk Line expressed full confidence in the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, stating their satisfaction with the groundwork established for this major investment breakthrough.

Minister Qaiser Ahmed reassured Maersk officials of the Ministry's full support in facilitating their operations and addressing any challenges that may arise.

“We are fully prepared to work with Maersk Line and ensure a smooth and efficient process for their investment,” Minister said.

Qaiser Ahmed added that the terms of the partnership were being finalized, with today’s meeting proving invaluable for establishing mutual understanding ahead of a formal agreement.

The Minister expressed optimism that this collaboration would pave the way for further foreign investment and contribute to Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure growth.

In concluding the discussion, Minister Shaikh reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing any emerging issues to fully support and encourage Maersk's investment.

This partnership is expected to generate numerous opportunities in port development, job creation, and overall economic growth, further solidifying Pakistan’s position as a key player in the global shipping industry.