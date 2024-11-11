- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed
Danish Company Maersk Line To Invest USD 2bln In Pakistan's Maritime Sector: Qaiser Ahmed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:34 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, on Monday welcomed senior officials from Maersk Line, the Danish shipping giant, in a key meeting ahead of the Danish Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, on Monday welcomed senior officials from Maersk Line, the Danish shipping giant, in a key meeting ahead of the Danish Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan.
During the meeting, Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh emphasized Pakistan's readiness to collaborate with Maersk Line, which has committed to a landmark investment of USD 2 billion in the country's maritime sector.
Qaiser Ahmed described this investment as a significant achievement for Pakistan’s shipping and logistics industry, underscoring the potential for long-term economic benefits from enhanced cooperation.
The officials of Maersk Line expressed full confidence in the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, stating their satisfaction with the groundwork established for this major investment breakthrough.
Minister Qaiser Ahmed reassured Maersk officials of the Ministry's full support in facilitating their operations and addressing any challenges that may arise.
“We are fully prepared to work with Maersk Line and ensure a smooth and efficient process for their investment,” Minister said.
Qaiser Ahmed added that the terms of the partnership were being finalized, with today’s meeting proving invaluable for establishing mutual understanding ahead of a formal agreement.
The Minister expressed optimism that this collaboration would pave the way for further foreign investment and contribute to Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure growth.
In concluding the discussion, Minister Shaikh reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing any emerging issues to fully support and encourage Maersk's investment.
This partnership is expected to generate numerous opportunities in port development, job creation, and overall economic growth, further solidifying Pakistan’s position as a key player in the global shipping industry.
Recent Stories
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride57 seconds ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices59 seconds ago
-
Robber killed in encounter16 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College22 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days22 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST22 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases22 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat4 minutes ago
-
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens33 minutes ago
-
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah33 minutes ago