Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Iinulf called on Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh at his office on Wednesday and discussed with him in detail a wastewater treatment plant project, to be installed in eastern part of the city with the support of his country.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz, head of Trade Council for Denmark Embassy Muhammad Aslam, Deputy Managing Director/Project Director Saqib Raza and other officers were also present.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Danish governments were moving ahead in a positive manner to build a 44-million-gallon wastewater treatment plant and the project was of great importance for citizens of Faisalabad. It would save people from environmental pollution, which was vital for development of the city, he added.

DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said as a result of the mega project, a water treatment plant would be built in Faisalabad soon. He said the plant would help improve atmosphere of the city. The pollution load on River Ravi would also reduce and water after treatment would be able to be used for irrigation purposes, he added.

MD WASA Amir Aziz said that WASA Faisalabad is the first water and sanitation agency in Punjab, selected by the DSIF to finance the construction of wastewater treatment plant.

Project Director Saqib Raza said that the mega project worth more than Rs 19 billion was very important, which would be completed in four years.