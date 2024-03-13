Open Menu

Danish Envoy Discusses Wastewater Treatment Plant With DC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Iinulf called on Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh at his office on Wednesday and discussed with him in detail a wastewater treatment plant project, to be installed in eastern part of the city with the support of his country.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz, head of Trade Council for Denmark Embassy Muhammad Aslam, Deputy Managing Director/Project Director Saqib Raza and other officers were also present.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Danish governments were moving ahead in a positive manner to build a 44-million-gallon wastewater treatment plant and the project was of great importance for citizens of Faisalabad. It would save people from environmental pollution, which was vital for development of the city, he added.

DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said as a result of the mega project, a water treatment plant would be built in Faisalabad soon. He said the plant would help improve atmosphere of the city. The pollution load on River Ravi would also reduce and water after treatment would be able to be used for irrigation purposes, he added.

MD WASA Amir Aziz said that WASA Faisalabad is the first water and sanitation agency in Punjab, selected by the DSIF to finance the construction of wastewater treatment plant.

Project Director Saqib Raza said that the mega project worth more than Rs 19 billion was very important, which would be completed in four years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Punjab Water Denmark From Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

30 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

49 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

14 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

14 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

14 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

14 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

14 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

14 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan