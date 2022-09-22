Danish envoy visits water purification plant at Khipro, distributes clean water among flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHIPRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Ambassador Designate of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf on Thursday visited Khipro town of district Sanghar and inspected the site of operation established by Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) aimed at providing clean drinking water to the rain/flood hit people of Sindh.

Jacob Linulf was given detailed briefing by DEMA officials regarding water purification system and introduced the salient features of the program. The Ambassador was informed that stagnant rain water is being purified through the state of the art machinery and then provided to the rain hit people through containers.

One hundred thousand liters of purified water is being supplied to the people living on road sides and the camps so that they could be saved from water borne diseases such as Cholera, Gastro, diarrhea, skin ailments and other diseases.

While talking to APP, the Ambassador Designate Jakob Linulf said that Denmark government was providing a lot of funding to the United Nations, European Union and through international NGOs and it also installed water purification plant at Khipro for provision of clean drinking water to the flood affected people. He said that this water purification plant was being implemented by DEMA which purifies one hundred thousand liters water in the area and the same is being distributed among the local population of Sindh province.

In reply to a question, the Ambassador Jakob said that DEMA had installed such kind of purification plant in Sindh while other assistance was also provided to the people through UN and European Union.

He expressed condolence to the families of those who had lost their lives due to rains and flash floods in Pakistan and hope Denmark Government will always provide assistance to the people of Pakistan in the hour of difficulty. The floods and the rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan as a result of which infrastructure was badly damaged, the Ambassador said.

Earlier, he inspected the purification plant installed at the water supply pond of Khipro town and DEMA representatives briefed him about its functioning.

Later, Jakob Linulf visited roadside camp and distributed bottles of purified water along with biscuits, chocolates and other edible items among children.

Ms. Maria, Erik, CEO Maersk Wajehuddin Ahmed, Assistant Director PDMA Naeem Soomro were present on the occasion.