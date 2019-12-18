The Danish government and support parties agreed late Friday to allocate 25 million Danish Krones (3.7 million U.S. dollars) for pilot projects at various educational institutions to strengthen the well-being of students in higher education

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Danish government and support parties agreed late Friday to allocate 25 million Danish Krones (3.7 million U.S. Dollars) for pilot projects at various educational institutions to strengthen the well-being of students in higher education.

The decision follows the publication of a study by the Ministry of Higher Education and Science that found every fifth Danish student experiences "always" or "often" severe stress symptoms like stomach ache and sudden anxiety attacks.

"I have no doubt that executing some pilot projects is an important part of the work we need, namely that our young people need to be better," said Minister of Higher Education and Science Ane Halsboe-Joergensen.

The educational institutions chosen for the pilot project will each receive at least 300,000 Danish Krones (45,000 U.S. dollars) and decide for themselves how their project to be designed and managed.