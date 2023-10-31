Open Menu

Danish Parliamentarians Call On KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Danish parliamentarians call on KP Governor

A five-member delegation of Danish parliamentarians and Deputy Head Mission Embassy of Denmark here Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A five-member delegation of Danish parliamentarians and Deputy Head Mission Embassy of Denmark here Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali.

The governor welcomed the delegation and discussed matters of mutual interests with the delegation.

He informed the delegation about the constitutional position of the governor and its ambit of responsibilities.

The matters relating to mineral deposits of the province, tourism, education, resources, agriculture and hydro power potential were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the investment opportunities in these sectors and vast potential of mineral sector.

He said that Danish entrepreneurs could start joint ventures of investment in the province.

He also urged Danish government to provide scholarships to Pakistani students that would strengthen relations between two countries.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the governor for his hospitality and said that proposal to start joint ventures would be forwarded to Danish authorities for consideration.

The delegation members also informed the governor about power of mayor in Denmark and appreciated the historic grandeur off Governor House Peshawar.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Agriculture Denmark Ghulam Ali Government

Recent Stories

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

11 seconds ago
 Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

14 seconds ago
 Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

15 minutes ago
 USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

15 minutes ago
 Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

17 minutes ago
Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers ..

Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers in 53 days

15 minutes ago
 Throwball Championship from Nov 14

Throwball Championship from Nov 14

15 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new ..

Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

24 minutes ago
 SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB refere ..

SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB references

18 minutes ago
 Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

18 minutes ago
 90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive m ..

90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive measures: Health Minister

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan