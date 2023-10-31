Danish parliamentarians call on KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A five-member delegation of Danish parliamentarians and Deputy Head Mission Embassy of Denmark here Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali.

The governor welcomed the delegation and discussed matters of mutual interests with the delegation.

He informed the delegation about the constitutional position of the governor and its ambit of responsibilities.

The matters relating to mineral deposits of the province, tourism, education, resources, agriculture and hydro power potential were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the investment opportunities in these sectors and vast potential of mineral sector.

He said that Danish entrepreneurs could start joint ventures of investment in the province.

He also urged Danish government to provide scholarships to Pakistani students that would strengthen relations between two countries.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the governor for his hospitality and said that proposal to start joint ventures would be forwarded to Danish authorities for consideration.

The delegation members also informed the governor about power of mayor in Denmark and appreciated the historic grandeur off Governor House Peshawar.

