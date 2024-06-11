- Home
- Pakistan
- Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur established with cost Rs 2122.6 million during 2023-24
Danish School At Jia Khan Sohbatpur Established With Cost Rs 2122.6 Million During 2023-24
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Under the Prime Minister’s directives, CDWP considered the project titled “Establishment of Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur, Balochistan” (Cost Rs 2122.6 million). The project aims to provide quality education to the area's residents to
enhance the overall quality of education in this inundated / underdeveloped province.
According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday, CDWP considered the establishment of the school will allow the residents of the area to receive quality education and compete with the students of the rest of the country for higher education.
The “Establishment of Danish School at Kuri, Islamabad " project was also considered in CDWP. The objectives of the project are to provide quality education from class six to intermediate to the population of ICT, increase the literacy rate, and reduce the unemployment rate by offering quality education to the children belonging to the marginalized community that will reduce the disparity and promote equity and equality in society.
Furthermore, as per performance review of 2022-23, the following projects are completed during 2022-23 including establishment of Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-13/2, Islamabad, establishment of Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-15, Islamabad, establishment of Islamabad Model College for Boys, Pakistan Town, Islamabad.
Similarly, the establishment of Islamabad Model School (I-V), Ghora Shahan (FA), Islamabad, provision of leftover Infrastructure in Islamabad Model College for Girls, Bhara Kahu, Islamabad were also among the completed projects.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Askari Tower attack case: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Tayyaba Raja, others5 minutes ago
-
Law and order firmly established in Mirpur, AJK: DC5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 17 to 195 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 91,114 power pilferers in 260 days5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves significant progress in healthcare infrastructure: Economic Survey5 minutes ago
-
77 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers6 minutes ago
-
Market capitalization of PSX increase by 59.7 percent by end May 202415 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer production increase by 16.6% to 7,171 thousand tons during July-March16 minutes ago
-
Agriculture credit disbursement grew 33.8%25 minutes ago
-
Executive Development Committee of GB Council approves PC-1 of GB Secretariat Office Building26 minutes ago
-
Ch. Shujaat, Ch. Shafay visit Iranian Consulate35 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting35 minutes ago