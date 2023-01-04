UrduPoint.com

Danish School System Extended To Balochistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Danish School system established by him for the underprivileged kids in South Punjab as the chief minister, had now been extended to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Danish school system established by him for the underprivileged kids in South Punjab as the chief minister, had now been extended to Balochistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred and posted pictures of his visit to the flood-affected area of Sohbatpur, Balochistan.

He said during his visit, he met the brilliant students studying at Sohbatpur and spent some quality time with them.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said the purpose of his visit was to express solidarity with the flood victims of the area and making them to realize that he and his government were committed to their rehabilitation.

On January 9 during a Donors' Conference in Geneva, the prime minister said he would plead the case of flood-affected people before the world community.

