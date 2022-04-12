Danish Taimoor shares 1st Teaser of his upcoming Drama Serial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Actor and model Danish Taimoor is coming back on the tv screens with his upcoming project at a popular television channel.

The 'Deewangi' famed actor took it to social media and shared the 1st official teaser of his new drama serial.

"Kaisi Teri Khudghazi coming soon on ARY Digital, being 'SHAMSHER," stated the actor along with posting a video teaser of the drama serial.

Earlier he shared a glimpse of his character's outlook via posting a video of him doing exercise, along with the caption "SHAMSHER is ready, are you?" the actor asked his fans.

The cast of this serial includes Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem as the main lead along with Hammad Shoaib, Laila Wasti, Shahood Alvi and Zainab Qayyum.

The most awaited serial is directed by Ahmed Bhatti, Written by Radain Shah and will be launched under the banner of Ideas Entertainment.