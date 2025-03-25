Open Menu

Danish University To Be Developed On Modern Lines: Law Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the legal structure of Danish University would be developed on modern lines to align with the standards of the world's top universities.

On the directives of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, an important meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar, to discuss the legal framework of Danish University.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Minister for Law emphasized that Danish University will be an autonomous institution, managed independently from the government.

The minister said that the successful educational models from around the world are being reviewed to shape Danish University into a globally competitive institution.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of an endowment fund for the university, aimed at providing quality and internationally recognized education to talented students facing financial difficulties.

