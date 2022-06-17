Daniyal Aziz being shifted to Services Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz is being shifted to Services Hospital here after he sustained severe injuries due to his car having a collision with a truck near Shakargarh, Narowal.

According to rescue officials, the PML-N leader had his arm fractured in the accident and was moved to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal, while a man also died in this road crash.

Later, Daniyal Aziz was being shifted to Services Hospital as his lungs were damaged and he was facing breathing issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also sought a report from Commissioner Gujranwala Division and RPO Gujranwala about the traffic accident in which Daniyal Aziz got injured near Shakargarh.

The CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to Daniyal Aziz and other injured persons.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of a person in the traffic accident.