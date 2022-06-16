Daniyal Aziz injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SHAKARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz Chaudhry sustained injuries in a road accident, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Daniyal Aziz was returning to Shakargarh from Islamabad when a Mazda truck coming from opposite direction hit his vehicle near Bhajna Stop.

As a result, Daniyal Aziz received injuries while a man sitting on the truck fell down and died.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted Daniyal Aziz to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors have started his treatment.