The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday referred a matter pertaining to the Gun and Country Club's membership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz to the club's committee

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard a petition filed by Daniyal Aziz against cancellation of his club's membership.

During the course or proceedings, the court asked whether the membership of the petitioner had been canceled by the club, to which Naeem Bokhari answered in yes.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked as to what was the procedure to cancel a membership and which forum that the member could be used for restoration.

He remarked that such affairs should not come into courts.

Naeem Bokhari pleaded that he would request the chairman and executive of the club to address the issue. He hoped that the matter would be resolved within three weeks.

He said that petitioner would be summoned by the club's committee to clarify him position regarding the charges that led to cancellation of his membership.