Daniyal Chaudhry refutes PTI’s allegations, stresses no weapons used during D-Chowk operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Wednesday refuted PTI’s allegations for widespread killings at D-Chowk last night, stressing that the operation was unarmed and intended to prevent casualties.

In a press conference, Daniyal accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to incite deaths to disrupt the visits of foreign dignitaries.

"PTI is spreading misleading propaganda regarding the deaths of its workers," he claimed.

He categorically said that no protesters were killed by gunfire, Instead of making them responsible for the deaths that occurred while fleeing in a hurry.

PTI sought to politicize deaths but was peacefully managed by the interior minister.

"The call for this violent protest has proven to be the final nail in the coffin of PTI’s violent politics," the minister said.

PTI spread fake news, accusing the government of the killings, and shared it on social media to deceive the international community. A video was made after going to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and it was said that there were bodies here. They had planned to come and find the bodies.

Despite requests from their protesters not to leave, former First Lady Bushra Bibi and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM-KP) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur were at the forefront in fleeing from D-Chowk.

He said the sit-in was poorly planned, with the intention of disrupting government operations. PTI workers continued firing under the instructions of Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi.

PTI protesters also attacked police personnel, resulting in the deaths of six security officers.

"No political party has the right to harm people," he warned.

The government showed restraint, while they brought people with them by inciting them, Daniyal Chaudhry said.

He stated that a total of 900 hardened criminals were arrested, including proclaimed offenders, wanted criminals, and 37 Afghan nationals carrying weapons provided by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Most of the protesters were brought to Islamabad with a payment of Rs 5,000 per day.

They engaged in street firing with the weapons, destroyed nearly 100 (CCTV) cameras, and set fire to 12 or 13 police vehicles, turning it into another May 9.

He stated that the government was aware of the number of smugglers among the protesters and their activities. A strict policy was being devised by interior ministry to prevent such actions.

"No one will be allowed to disturb peace or hinder economic progress," the minister said.

"The country and nation will never forget the violence of November 26-27, particularly the families of the martyrs who were victims of PTI miscreants, as well as the destruction of government property and media houses," he added.

He said the target of PTI miscreants was to attack the Parliament House.

In response to a question, he stated that 52 personnel from law enforcement agencies were injured, with five to six in critical condition.

Paying tribute to the people of the twin cities, he said the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had rejected the call for violent protests.

