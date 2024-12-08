Daniyal Chaudhry Strongly Condemns PTI's Human Shield Tactics Against State
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry Sunday vehemently demanded accountability for the masterminds behind May 9 and November 26 incidents, strongly condemning the ruthless use of innocent Pakhtunkhwa's youth as human shields against the state.
In an Interview with a private news channel, Daniyal Chaudhry strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for putting innocent lives at risk.
Chaudhry refuted PTI's allegations of widespread killings, emphasizing that no weapons were used.
He slammed the PTI for their actions, which have caused harm to innocent civilians.
Responding to a query, Daniyal stated that the authorities had designated the Sinjrani spot as the official location for the protest, providing all necessary facilities.
However, the protesters chose to disregard the law, creating chaos and instability in the area, he said, adding that they eventually launched an attack on Islamabad, which raised serious concerns about public safety and security.
According to Daniyal, the protesters' actions were unjustified and unacceptable and the authorities were forced to take measures to restore order and maintain stability in the capital city.
To another question about negotiation with PTI, he said that we have always been open to negotiations with PTI, but unfortunately, they have consistently backtracked on their stance.
"Furthermore, it is regrettable that they resort to politicizing tragic events, spreading misinformation to the international media and engaging in false propaganda that ultimately harms the country's image".
