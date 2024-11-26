Daniyal Condemns Martyrdom Of Police Constable, Attack On Rangers
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, on Tuesday condemned the martyrdom of a Punjab Police constable and the attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway by PTI miscreants
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, on Tuesday condemned the martyrdom of a Punjab Police constable and the attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway by PTI miscreants.
In a statement, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry paid tribute to the martyrs and extended his condolences to the grieving families.
Vowing to take strict action against the culprits, Chaudhry stated that the government would ensure the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice.
“The nation salutes the bravery of the martyrs who gave their lives in the recent attack, which was aimed at sabotaging the visit of the President of Belarus,” Chaudhry said.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preventing anti-state elements from succeeding in their malicious designs.
“Those behind these attacks will be held accountable, and the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain,” he added.
Recent Stories
PWD held meeting to review Family Welfare Assistants
Preparations underway for polio campaign in Battagram
Govt primary schools hold annual sports prize distribution ceremony
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover Ice, mainpuri
Finance minister highlights govt’s policy framework
Three senior medics vying for Nishtar Hospital MS slot
Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir ..
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews prog ..
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..
CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additional water for Karachi
Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PWD held meeting to review Family Welfare Assistants1 hour ago
-
Govt primary schools hold annual sports prize distribution ceremony1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover Ice, mainpuri1 hour ago
-
Three senior medics vying for Nishtar Hospital MS slot1 hour ago
-
Commissioner pays surprise visit to DHQ parking stands2 hours ago
-
Medical profession without compassion is irrelevant: Maulana Tariq Jameel2 hours ago
-
Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir Shah1 hour ago
-
DC Peshawar holds open court to address public issues2 hours ago
-
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews progress on wheat cultiv ..1 hour ago
-
WCLA completes half of conservation work of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh2 hours ago
-
174 properties sealed over fee default2 hours ago
-
PTI agitation mars livestock sector in KP2 hours ago