Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, on Tuesday condemned the martyrdom of a Punjab Police constable and the attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway by PTI miscreants.

In a statement, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry paid tribute to the martyrs and extended his condolences to the grieving families.

Vowing to take strict action against the culprits, Chaudhry stated that the government would ensure the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice.

“The nation salutes the bravery of the martyrs who gave their lives in the recent attack, which was aimed at sabotaging the visit of the President of Belarus,” Chaudhry said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preventing anti-state elements from succeeding in their malicious designs.

“Those behind these attacks will be held accountable, and the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain,” he added.