Daniyal Urges PTI To Shun Politics Of Agitation, Come Forward For Dialogue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Daniyal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to shun politics of agitation and come forward for dialogue to resolve political issues.
Pakistan’s economy is growing fast due to the prudentr policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan Stock Exchange and remittances are moving up while inflation has reduced to single digit, he said.
PTI always tried to derail the economic and business activity of the country by public meetings, and protest demonstration, he said.
Commenting on civil disobedience movement, he said the people will not support the narrative of PTI.
Recent Stories
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..
DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor invites Kazakh investors to invest in Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Daniyal urges PTI to shun politics of agitation, come forward for dialogue5 minutes ago
-
59 polio cases reported during 2024; Senate told5 minutes ago
-
Maintenance of law & order in Kurram prime responsibility of KP govt: Senate told5 minutes ago
-
Three killed over old enmity in Jand5 minutes ago
-
Elections to office bearers of a faction of the Mirpur Property Dealers to be held15 minutes ago
-
Thieves return stolen goods with apology in Toba Tek Singh15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor favours taking locals onboard on Murree revamping15 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Seminar highlights causes, prevention and impact of disabilities25 minutes ago
-
WASA to clear Church routes before Christmas25 minutes ago
-
APBUMA demands prompt payment of refund claims25 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin seals hazards, 3 arrested34 minutes ago