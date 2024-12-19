Daniyal urges PTI to shun politics of agitation, come forward for dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Daniyal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to shun politics of agitation and come forward for dialogue to resolve political issues.

Pakistan’s economy is growing fast due to the prudentr policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Stock Exchange and remittances are moving up while inflation has reduced to single digit, he said.

PTI always tried to derail the economic and business activity of the country by public meetings, and protest demonstration, he said.

Commenting on civil disobedience movement, he said the people will not support the narrative of PTI.