Danyal, Abbasi attend Christmas celebrations at Muslim League house Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhary and MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi attended a Christmas celebration hosted by PML-N Rawalpindi on Saturday, along with the party’s city leadership.

Speaking at the event, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry emphasized that Christian brothers and sisters are an integral part of the nation, whose efforts strengthen Pakistan’s solidarity. He expressed hope that Christmas would bring joy, peace, and renewed faith for all, fostering harmony and mutual respect.

The event reflected Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and celebrating unity in diversity. It concluded with the cutting of a Christmas cake and prayers for peace and prosperity, reinforcing the nation’s dedication to inclusivity and mutual respect.

The event was also attended by Pastor Adil, former Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Muhammad Naseem Khan, MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif, MPA Ziaullah Shah, former MNA Malik Shakeel Awan, MPA Zaib un Nisa Awan, Rahat Qudusi, Safi Khokhar, and Advocate Waheed Javed.