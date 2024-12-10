Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Tuesday conducted an extensive visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology today to monitor and evaluate the progress of the “Free Medicine Project”, a key initiative under the Punjab government’s health reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Tuesday conducted an extensive visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology today to monitor and evaluate the progress of the “Free Medicine Project”, a key initiative under the Punjab government’s health reforms.

The hospital serves as a critical healthcare hub, providing treatment not only to residents of Rawalpindi but also to patients from across Pakistan, including regions from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Potohar, said a press release.

During the visit, Barrister Danyal inspected various wards, received detailed briefings from hospital management, and interacted with patients to address concerns over the reported shortage of medicines.

He emphasized the government's commitment in ensuring that all resources allocated for public welfare are utilized efficiently and transparently.

Marking Human Rights Day, Barrister Danyal reiterated that "the availability of complete treatment, including medicines, is a fundamental right of every patient." His visit reinforced the government’s resolve to uphold these rights through practical measures.

The parliamentary secretary pledged to resolve challenges faced by heart patients and ensure that the Free Medicine Project benefited those in need.