Danyal Aziz permitted to enter 'Gun and Country Club'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Danyal Aziz to enter Gun and Country Club Islamabad till next date of hearing and also sought five year report.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing regarding ban on Danyal Aziz imposed by co-chairman of the club Naeem Bokhari following a dispute.

During the course of proceeding, Naeem Bokhari Advocate pleaded before the bench that Aziz had been serving as administrator of the club from 2013 to 2018.

A reply had been sought from Danyal Aziz regarding his performance through a seven pages charge sheet.

He said an application had also been moved to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry against him.

He further said the administration had removed five managers of Gun and Country Club from their posts as well.

However, the junior lawyer of Dinyal Aziz prayed the court to adjourn hearing for today as senior counsel was busy in Supreme Court to which the bench adjourned the case till October 24.