Danyal Ch stresses media literacy and credible journalism at Summit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhary, emphasized the critical role of credible information and media literacy in shaping a progressive society during his keynote address at the Media Literacy Summit 2025.

The event was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), where he called for collaborative efforts among writers, journalists, and media professionals to counter misinformation and sensationalization in mainstream media.

Danyal underscored the need for collaborative efforts to ensure diverse, truthful, and responsible journalism.

He called the media literacy as an important element of democracy.

" Media literacy is not merely an option but a cornerstone of society," he said.

Highlighting the importance of credible journalism, he urged students to uphold ethical reporting. While giving some examples of successful Pakistani journalists, Danyal maintained that journalism is a profession of speaking and highlighting the truth.

He encouraged the next generation of media professionals to build their careers on authenticity and fact-based reporting.

The Parliamentary Secretary assured full support from his ministry to FJWU in initiatives aimed at enhancing media education.

"We must work collectively to create platforms where the next generation can benefit from credible information," he said.

Earlier in her welcoming remarks, Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor FJWU highlighted the key initiatives taken by her university for mentoring and career counseling of students.

She underlined the importance of media literacy particularly in the transitional stage where regular media is phasing to the digitalized world.

"With the powerful technology and its enhanced impacts, there is a dire need of literacy synchronizing the users and media tools to combat its harmful effects", she said while highlighting the objectives of the summit.

The Vice Chancellor while referring to the fake news broadcasting by Indian media during the recent clash, said that the fact checking has become of more vital importance for which one must have certain skills and the credible information.

Appreciating the efforts of the Communication and Media Sciences Department of the university, the VC announced for holding more symposiums and conferences to come in future.

Renowned senior journalists including Hamid Mir, Muhammad Malick, Dr.Sabookh Syed and creative writers including Saji Gul, Dr. Rana Uzair addressed the conference in which they highlighted the areas of improvement for media literacy. They also responded to various queries from the students and faculty members during interactive question answer session.

The summit brought together media experts, educators, and students to discuss challenges and opportunities in modern journalism, with a focus on combating misinformation and promoting media literacy as a tool for societal development.