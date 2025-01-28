Danyal Chaudhry For Compassionate And Restorative Approach To Pakistan’s Drug Policy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry has stressed the need for a compassionate and restorative approach to Pakistan’s drug policy.
Addressing a seminar on 'Reimagining Justice: Public Health and Human Rights-centered Drug Policy' here Tuesday, he said that there was no rehabilitation process for those exploited by the drug trade. Vulnerable individuals, often unaware of what they’re carrying, are left without support upon reentry into society, he said.
Terming the CNSA 2023 Amendment as a positive step, he highlighted its limitations in addressing overcrowded prisons and the deeper issues of drug addiction. He urged a focus on harm reduction, gender-sensitive reforms and actionable solutions to build a more just system.
“This is a serious issue and the Parliament must ensure practical reforms that heal the society and restore its dignity,” he concluded.
