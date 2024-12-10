Danyal Chaudhry reviews Punjab’s Free Medicine Project at RIC

Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday to review the progress of Punjab’s “Free Medicine Project,” a flagship initiative under the government’s health reforms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday to review the progress of Punjab’s “Free Medicine Project,” a flagship initiative under the government’s health reforms.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative on Human Rights Day, he reiterated that access to complete treatment, including medicines, is a fundamental right of every patient.

His visit underscored the government’s dedication to safeguarding these rights through concrete steps.

Barrister Danyal inspected wards, received briefings from hospital management, and addressed patients’ concerns about the reported medicine shortage during his visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

The parliamentary secretary pledged to resolve challenges faced by heart patients and ensure that the Free Medicine Project benefits those in need as intended.

The Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) is a vital healthcare center, offering treatment to patients from Rawalpindi and across Pakistan, including areas from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Potohar.

He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all resources allocated for public welfare are utilized efficiently and transparently.