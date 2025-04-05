Danyal Lauds PM Decision For Reducing Electricity Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has gifted the nation a reduction in electricity prices through his vibrant economic policies.
He stressed that ensuring citizens' access to basic amenities remains the government's top priority.
Danyal expressed these views during a meeting at the Rawalpindi Commissioner's Office, which reviewed development projects and public issues. He welcomed the government's decision to reduce electricity tariffs, calling it a significant step to reduce inflation and boost industrial activity.
"Domestic consumers will see a reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit, while industries will benefit from a Rs.
7.59 per unit decreases", he said and termed the move as a "national Eid gift".
He highlighted that the PML-N government aims not only to provide infrastructure like roads, hospitals, and electricity but also to ensure a high quality of life for all citizens. He also highlighted mainstream ongoing initiatives, including youth skill development programs, issuance of small business loans, and provision of modern healthcare facilities.
Danyal assured that all government policies prioritize public welfare, with a special focus on essential services.
Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and other senior officials were also present in the meeting, held at the commissioner's office.
Recent Stories
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danyal lauds PM decision for reducing electricity prices6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq chairs crime meeting, orders crackdown on criminals6 minutes ago
-
MD NPF Rizvi inspects D-One site, orders fast-track development6 minutes ago
-
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday11 minutes ago
-
Minister for Housing & Works Riaz Hussain visits Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat16 minutes ago
-
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in India19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on Khanewal road widening, upgradation36 minutes ago
-
Driver injured in bus crash46 minutes ago
-
DC visits Manawan Teaching Hospital, reviews healthcare facilities46 minutes ago
-
Govt taking historic public service initiatives: Maryam Aurangzeb2 hours ago
-
Nation honours Ghulam Farid Sabri' s contribution to Qawwali on 31st death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Derajat festival's ladies Meena Bazar spreads cheers, colours2 hours ago