Open Menu

Danyal Lauds PM Decision For Reducing Electricity Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Danyal lauds PM decision for reducing electricity prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has gifted the nation a reduction in electricity prices through his vibrant economic policies.

He stressed that ensuring citizens' access to basic amenities remains the government's top priority.

Danyal expressed these views during a meeting at the Rawalpindi Commissioner's Office, which reviewed development projects and public issues. He welcomed the government's decision to reduce electricity tariffs, calling it a significant step to reduce inflation and boost industrial activity.

"Domestic consumers will see a reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit, while industries will benefit from a Rs.

7.59 per unit decreases", he said and termed the move as a "national Eid gift".

He highlighted that the PML-N government aims not only to provide infrastructure like roads, hospitals, and electricity but also to ensure a high quality of life for all citizens. He also highlighted mainstream ongoing initiatives, including youth skill development programs, issuance of small business loans, and provision of modern healthcare facilities.

Danyal assured that all government policies prioritize public welfare, with a special focus on essential services.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and other senior officials were also present in the meeting, held at the commissioner's office.

Recent Stories

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

4 minutes ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

11 minutes ago
 Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

19 minutes ago
 ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultura ..

ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks

26 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in ho ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing

41 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

2 hours ago
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

3 hours ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury a ..

Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face

4 hours ago
 New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against ..

New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

5 hours ago
 Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-tim ..

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan